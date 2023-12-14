Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu for the first time faced questioning in a Singapore court about the crypto fund’s collapse, giving liquidators their best chance yet to gather information as they seek to recoup billions of dollars for creditors.

The two-day court hearing this week required Zhu to respond to lawyers for the liquidator, Teneo, people familiar with the matter said. The lawyers sought details including how the fund failed and the whereabouts of assets, the people said, asking not to be named as the proceedings were private.

The questioning was approved at court in the city state earlier, the people said, after Zhu was arrested at the airport in Singapore on September 29 and jailed for four months for failing to cooperate with the task of winding up Three Arrows. Zhu is set to be released this month based on standard provisions for good behaviour, the people said.

Zhu, who appeared in the High Court on Wednesday dressed in a slim suit and closely-cut hair, acknowledged the questioning ahead of its morning commencement when asked by a Bloomberg News reporter. His legal representative didn’t respond to requests for comment, nor did the court or the prison service. A spokesperson for Teneo declined to comment.