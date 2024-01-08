Shanghai explainer on taxation of digital currency transaction drives speculation on potential easing of China’s crypto ban
- The explainer became widely circulated on Sunday after some local crypto enthusiasts suggested that it acknowledged cryptocurrencies’ legitimacy
- The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service has since deleted the article from its public WeChat account
That prompted some crypto-themed online content creators on the mainland to suggest that taxing such transactions show authorities are starting to acknowledge the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. The Shanghai tax service subsequently deleted the explainer on Sunday from its public WeChat account.
Mainland legal experts, however, pointed out that the Shanghai tax service’s explainer does not suggest any potential change in the country’s cryptocurrency policy.
The explainer had indicated that individuals who obtain virtual currencies from other players through online transactions and generate revenue by selling them at a higher price must pay income tax on such earnings. The Shanghai tax agency’s article detailed taxation in four scenarios, including loans obtained by individual investors from their investee companies and online monetary gifts.
Chinese economist calls for review of rigid crypto ban amid slow e-CNY adoption
While there is no official sign from Beijing about changing its position on cryptocurrencies, local crypto circles expect increased regulatory oversight on the taxation of virtual asset-related income on the mainland.
China has denied legal-tender status for cryptocurrencies, but has not opposed its attribution as property or commodity, according to an article published on Friday by Jin Jianzhi of the Shanghai Mankun Law Firm. The lawyer said the government can levy taxes on relevant transactions under the law.