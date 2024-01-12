China’s imports of integrated circuits (IC) plunged by both volume and value in 2023, although semiconductors remained the mainland’s largest import item ahead of crude oil, according to customs data released on Friday.

In 2023, China imported a total of 479.5 billion IC units worth US$349.4 billion, down 10.8 per cent by volume and 15.4 per cent in value from 2022, official data showed. By comparison, the country spent US$337.5 billion importing crude oil last year, a fall of 7.7 per cent.

The weaker imports of ICs and semiconductor devices reflect economic headwinds in the world’s second-largest economy last year, in particular China’s weak smartphone and laptop sales. Meanwhile, the data was also affected by China’s efforts to boost local output to cut reliance on imported chips.

Under rigid US export control measures, China is unable to directly buy advanced chips, such as the H100 and A100 graphics processing units designed by US-based Nvidia. However, the country is making solid progress in boosting local output of legacy chips, including those being used in cars and home appliances, to satisfy domestic demand.