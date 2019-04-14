(Left to right) Experts Geoffrey Crew, Violette Impellizzeri and Xavier Barcons give a press conference on the hole in Chile on Wednesday. Photo: Xinuha
We’ve seen the first-ever photo of a black hole. So what happens now?
- While the first photo of a black hole has dazzled the world, scientists say their work is only beginning
- More observation stations around the world – and perhaps off it – will be employed to make higher-definition images
A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
Online trolls wage ‘sexist vendetta’ against black hole scientist Katie Bouman using photo of team member Andrew Chael – but he fights back
- Viral memes claim Harvard graduate student wrote ‘850,000 of the 900,000 lines of code’ for the algorithm used to produce the image, which Chael denies
- Both scientists emphasise teamwork aspect of historic astrophysics breakthrough
