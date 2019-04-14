Channels

(Left to right) Experts Geoffrey Crew, Violette Impellizzeri and Xavier Barcons give a press conference on the hole in Chile on Wednesday. Photo: Xinuha
Science & Research

We’ve seen the first-ever photo of a black hole. So what happens now?

  • While the first photo of a black hole has dazzled the world, scientists say their work is only beginning
  • More observation stations around the world – and perhaps off it – will be employed to make higher-definition images
Topic |   Space
USA TODAY

USA TODAY  

Published: 6:15am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:15am, 14 Apr, 2019

(Left to right) Experts Geoffrey Crew, Violette Impellizzeri and Xavier Barcons give a press conference on the hole in Chile on Wednesday. Photo: Xinuha
A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
United States & Canada

Online trolls wage ‘sexist vendetta’ against black hole scientist Katie Bouman using photo of team member Andrew Chael – but he fights back

  • Viral memes claim Harvard graduate student wrote ‘850,000 of the 900,000 lines of code’ for the algorithm used to produce the image, which Chael denies
  • Both scientists emphasise teamwork aspect of historic astrophysics breakthrough
Topic |   Space
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:57am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:04pm, 13 Apr, 2019

A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
