The Beijing-based professional society The China Computer Federation (CCF) has announced that it is suspending ties with the world’s largest engineers association based in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
China computer research body cuts ties with IEEE in protest at decision to bar Huawei from peer review
- As part of the protest, the China Computer Federation said it would also delete some IEEE journals on its list
Topic | Huawei
The Beijing-based professional society The China Computer Federation (CCF) has announced that it is suspending ties with the world’s largest engineers association based in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Staff at Huawei Technologies have been banned by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers from taking part in the peer review of research papers, including serving as editors for journals, after the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker was added to a US trade blacklist. Photo: AP
World’s largest technical professional society bans Huawei staff from peer review of research
- IEEE’s ban has ignited a backlash from its Chinese members, resulting in calls to boycott the organisation
Topic | US-China tech war
Staff at Huawei Technologies have been banned by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers from taking part in the peer review of research papers, including serving as editors for journals, after the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker was added to a US trade blacklist. Photo: AP