Supercomputing has become an emblem of technological might. Photo: Xinhua
Science & Research

What you need to know about the Chinese supercomputer firms added to US trade blacklist

  • China dominates the Top 500 supercomputer list with 219 systems, or 43.8 per cent of the total, followed by the US with 116
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:18am, 25 Jun, 2019

Sunway TaihuLight, a Chinese supercomputer, in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: Handout
Science & Research

China fails to wrest supercomputer crown from US as trade and tech tensions continue to swirl

  • Summit and Sierra, two IBM-built supercomputers, maintained their top positions for the US in the Top500 ranking
Topic |   US-China tech war
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 11:56am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 18 Jun, 2019

