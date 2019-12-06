Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp, left, and Jack Ma, former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, shake hands at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Science & Research

SoftBank opens institute in Tokyo to accelerate AI research

  • The institute will support 150 researchers and focus on transitioning AI research from the academic to the commercial
  • SoftBank announced a partnership with the University of Tokyo that includes spending US$184 million over 10 years
Topic |   Softbank
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:21pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp, left, and Jack Ma, former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, shake hands at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.