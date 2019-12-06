Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp, left, and Jack Ma, former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, shake hands at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
SoftBank opens institute in Tokyo to accelerate AI research
- The institute will support 150 researchers and focus on transitioning AI research from the academic to the commercial
- SoftBank announced a partnership with the University of Tokyo that includes spending US$184 million over 10 years
Topic | Softbank
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp, left, and Jack Ma, former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, shake hands at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg