Alibaba Group Holding’s science and technology innovation brain trust, the Damo Academy, expects major tech trends in 2020 will mainly revolve around the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the industrial Internet of Things. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Science & Research

Alibaba’s tech brain trust sees new AI advances, industrial IoT among big trends in 2020

  • The Alibaba Damo Academy predicts cognitive intelligence to be the next move forward for AI
  • As the industrial Internet of Things gathers pace, manufacturing enterprises will become smarter and more productive
Topic |   The Next Big Thing
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 7:47am, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Alibaba Group Holding’s science and technology innovation brain trust, the Damo Academy, expects major tech trends in 2020 will mainly revolve around the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the industrial Internet of Things. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.