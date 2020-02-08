A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a researcher delivering the 2019-nCoV detection reagents at a company in Wuqing District, Tianjin Municipality, China, 27 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/Ma Ping
Coronavirus: US start-up GenapSys says iPad-sized gene sequencer could help China contain outbreak
- Silicon Valley-based GenapSys is in early talks with Chinese health authorities to help fight the epidemic with its gene-sequencing technology
- Its iPad-size gene sequencer is 100 times smaller than traditional gene sequencers, making it ideal for widespread deployment during outbreaks, it says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a researcher delivering the 2019-nCoV detection reagents at a company in Wuqing District, Tianjin Municipality, China, 27 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/Ma Ping