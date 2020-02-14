The new regulations on foreign investment, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month, will further strengthen national security and “modernise the investment review process”. Photo: Reuters
US national security concerns return to spotlight as new investment regulations set in
- New regulations give US government more power to block foreign deals for companies involved in critical infrastructure, technology and sensitive personal data
- Rules mark the start of a more stringent reality for cross-border deal makers amid Trump administration’s distrust of Chinese firms
Topic | US-China trade war
