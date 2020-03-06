Part of the destroyed Xuankou Middle School, located in the town of Yingxiu in Wenchuan County, serves as a memorial site for the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China enlists AI to speed up monitoring and prediction of earthquakes
- Testing of the new system in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces further escalates China’s efforts to apply AI technology across a range of sectors
