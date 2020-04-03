People are seen taking a walk and getting fresh air while social distancing on the closed of Park Avenue on March 27, 2020 in New York City. Photo: AFP
In coronavirus fight, oft-criticised Facebook data aids US cities, states
- The Covid-19 Mobility Data Network is a group of 40 health researchers from universities including Harvard, Princeton and Johns Hopkins
- Since mid-March, its members have been sharing insights gleaned from Facebook’s data with California, Massachusetts and New York City
Topic | Facebook
