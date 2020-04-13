A worker carries a sack of rice inside a National Food Authority warehouse in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. File photo: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg
US big data company Orbital Insight uses satellites to track food supplies in coronavirus era
- Orbital Insight has seen inquiries about monitoring food supplies double in the past two months
- The California-based big data company uses satellites, drones, balloons and mobile phone geolocation data to track what’s happening on Earth
