Hardware to detect irregular heartbeats is present on Fitbit devices such as the Versa 2 (pictured), but currently not available to consumers. Photo: Ben Sin
Tech /  Science & Research

Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms, match rival Apple’s Watch feature

  • Hardware to detect irregular beats is present in Fitbit’s devices, but not available to consumers
  • Device users who enrol in the study will be allowed to test it in order for Fitbit to seek regulatory review
Topic |   Wearables
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:14am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hardware to detect irregular heartbeats is present on Fitbit devices such as the Versa 2 (pictured), but currently not available to consumers. Photo: Ben Sin
READ FULL ARTICLE