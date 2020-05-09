In this file photo from November 28, 2019, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: China’s business (and smog) comes back
- Some of our top stories this week show how China’s economy is recovering as the country emerges from its coronavirus lockdowns
- At the same time, satellite images and air quality index data show that hazy air is returning to parts of China as production resumes
