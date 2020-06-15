China's Micius quantum communication satellite, the world's first, was used to study the entanglement-based distribution of quantum secret keys between two spots on Earth. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Science & Research

Increased security in quantum communication achieved by Chinese, Oxford scientists

  • This new research could help accelerate China’s efforts to develop hacking-resistant communications networks
  • Quantum communication takes advantage of the laws of quantum physics to protect data
Topic |   Quantum computing
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:41pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China's Micius quantum communication satellite, the world's first, was used to study the entanglement-based distribution of quantum secret keys between two spots on Earth. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE