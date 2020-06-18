Computer vision is an important branch of AI which is widely used in facial recognition, object tracking and autonomous driving. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese AI researchers based overseas sweep top awards at leading computer vision conference CVPR

  • At the CVPR this year, both papers that clinched top awards were led by Chinese researchers
  • The scientists are based in colleges abroad, reflecting a broader trend of Chinese AI talent pursuing opportunities overseas
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:27pm, 18 Jun, 2020

