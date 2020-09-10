Baidu’s plans to raise money for a biotech start-up come at a time of increased investment in the health care sector since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Baidu, investors said to be in talks to raise US$2 billion for biotech start-up using AI technology
- Baidu is raising money for a start-up that will use AI to discover new drugs and diagnose diseases, according to a source
- The plans come at a time of increased investment in the health care sector since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
