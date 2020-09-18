E-cigarette companies currently operate in a regulatory grey area in China, as no national-level rules exist that provide standards for the safe manufacture and sale of nicotine salt-based e-cigarettes. Photo: Reuters
China’s largest e-cigarette brand Relx to study health effects of vaping amid regulatory crackdowns
- Relx’s China’s largest e-cigarette brand, has a new bioscience lab in Shenzhen to study the health effects of vaping
- In the past year, China has banned online sales of e-cigarettes on e-commerce sites as well as on short video and live-streaming platforms
