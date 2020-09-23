Transplants from pigs have long been explored as a solution to the global shortage of human organs for patients with organ failure. Photo: ReutersTransplants from pigs have long been explored as a solution to the global shortage of human organs for patients with organ failure. Photo: Reuters
Gene editing: Chinese scientists bring safer pig-to-human organ transplants one step closer to reality

  • Transplants from pigs have long been explored as a way to alleviate the global shortage of human organs for patients with organ failure
  • The risks of organ rejection and transmitting porcine viruses have limited such transplants, but advances in gene-editing technology could change this

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:12pm, 23 Sep, 2020

