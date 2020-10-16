The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has built a plant at a 20-hectare site in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, that turns solar power into methanol. Photo: Handout
China’s carbon neutral efforts to get boost from new ways to produce methanol, hydrogen
- The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics is leading projects to turn solar power into methanol and produce hydrogen from methanol
- China, the world’s largest investor in renewable energy, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060
The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has built a plant at a 20-hectare site in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, that turns solar power into methanol. Photo: Handout