The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has built a plant at a 20-hectare site in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, that turns solar power into methanol. Photo: Handout The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has built a plant at a 20-hectare site in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, that turns solar power into methanol. Photo: Handout
China’s carbon neutral efforts to get boost from new ways to produce methanol, hydrogen

  • The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics is leading projects to turn solar power into methanol and produce hydrogen from methanol
  • China, the world’s largest investor in renewable energy, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060

