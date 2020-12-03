Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, also known as FAST. Photo: National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences
China’s FAST is world’s only giant, single-dish radio telescope after Arecibo collapse
- The 305-metre Puerto Rico telescope, opened in 1963, was the world’s largest, single-aperture radio telescope for 53 years until 2016
- China’s FAST, which became fully operational in January this year, is expected to open to foreign scientists in 2021
Topic | Science
Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, also known as FAST. Photo: National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences