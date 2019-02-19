Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Baidu CEO Robin Li arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: AP
Start-ups

Baidu bucks the capital winter to play catch-up to Alibaba, Tencent in outside investments

  • Nasdaq-listed company made a total of 92 investments in 2018, compared to 41 the previous year
Topic |   Baidu
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Yingzhi Yang  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 9:54pm

TOP PICKS

Baidu CEO Robin Li arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Self-driving vehicles run by Pony.ai, China’s most-valuable autonomous driving start-up, performed better than those of Baidu and Apple in tests done on California roads last year. Photo: SCMP/Sarah Dai
Start-ups

Pony.ai and Baidu still lag the likes of Waymo in US tests but the gap is narrowing in autonomous driving

  • The annual disclosures offer an insight into how the industry’s leading players are progressing and how competition between the US and China is shaping up
Topic |   Autonomous driving
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: Friday, 15 Feb, 2019 10:38pm

TOP PICKS

Self-driving vehicles run by Pony.ai, China’s most-valuable autonomous driving start-up, performed better than those of Baidu and Apple in tests done on California roads last year. Photo: SCMP/Sarah Dai
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.