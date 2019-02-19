Baidu CEO Robin Li arrives for the Baidu Create 2018 event held in Beijing. Photo: AP
Baidu bucks the capital winter to play catch-up to Alibaba, Tencent in outside investments
- Nasdaq-listed company made a total of 92 investments in 2018, compared to 41 the previous year
Self-driving vehicles run by Pony.ai, China’s most-valuable autonomous driving start-up, performed better than those of Baidu and Apple in tests done on California roads last year. Photo: SCMP/Sarah Dai
Pony.ai and Baidu still lag the likes of Waymo in US tests but the gap is narrowing in autonomous driving
- The annual disclosures offer an insight into how the industry’s leading players are progressing and how competition between the US and China is shaping up
