Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, left, with brand ambassador Wang Yuan. Photo: Handout
Xiaomi unveils new flagship smartphone, naming Chinese singer as brand ambassador to pump up domestic sales
- In India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, Xiaomi holds a 29 per cent share, having unseated Samsung from top spot last year
Duan Yongping, the founder and chairman of BBK Electronics Corp. Based in the southern coastal city of Dongguan, BBK is the company behind Chinese smartphone brands Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme. Photo: Handout
Meet the ‘godfather’ of China’s smartphone industry
- Duan Yongping is the founder and chairman of Dongguan-based BBK Electronics Corp
- Privately held BBK is behind smartphone brands Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme
