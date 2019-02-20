Channels

SCMP
Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, left, with brand ambassador Wang Yuan. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Xiaomi unveils new flagship smartphone, naming Chinese singer as brand ambassador to pump up domestic sales

  • In India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, Xiaomi holds a 29 per cent share, having unseated Samsung from top spot last year
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 7:33am

Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, left, with brand ambassador Wang Yuan. Photo: Handout
Duan Yongping, the founder and chairman of BBK Electronics Corp. Based in the southern coastal city of Dongguan, BBK is the company behind Chinese smartphone brands Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme. Photo: Handout
Big Tech

Meet the ‘godfather’ of China’s smartphone industry

  • Duan Yongping is the founder and chairman of Dongguan-based BBK Electronics Corp
  • Privately held BBK is behind smartphone brands Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme
Topic |   Smartphones
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: Monday, 4 Feb, 2019 7:07am

Duan Yongping, the founder and chairman of BBK Electronics Corp. Based in the southern coastal city of Dongguan, BBK is the company behind Chinese smartphone brands Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme. Photo: Handout
