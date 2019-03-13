Attendees inspect a Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, as it stands on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Are Chinese electric car start-ups doomed after Tesla’s big price cuts?
- Tesla’s price cuts have provoked a fierce debate over the maturity of domestic EV industry – especially newcomers
- Rapid growth in China’s EV market has been driven by government incentives to encourage consumers to shift away from gas guzzlers
Topic | Electric cars
Attendees inspect a Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, as it stands on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg