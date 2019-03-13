Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Attendees inspect a Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, as it stands on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Are Chinese electric car start-ups doomed after Tesla’s big price cuts?

  • Tesla’s price cuts have provoked a fierce debate over the maturity of domestic EV industry – especially newcomers
  • Rapid growth in China’s EV market has been driven by government incentives to encourage consumers to shift away from gas guzzlers
Topic |   Electric cars
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Meng Jing  

Published: 6:00am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Attendees inspect a Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, as it stands on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.