The legal minefields TikTok must steer clear of outside China have put more pressure on ByteDance, as growth slows in its home market. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

ByteDance faces global learning curve as TikTok runs afoul of local regulators

  • TikTok’s rapid expansion has been marred by regulatory problems in India, the United States and Indonesia
Topic |   TikTok app
SCMP

Yingzhi Yang  

Bien Perez  

Published: 6:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 6:20am, 1 May, 2019

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
South Asia

Indian court lifts ban on TikTok video-sharing app in victory for China’s Bytedance

  • App was earlier prohibited because of concern it exposed children to pornography and other disturbing content
  • Bytedance said ban led to financial losses of up to US$500,000 a day and had put more than 250 jobs at risk
Topic |   TikTok app
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:34am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:09am, 28 Apr, 2019

