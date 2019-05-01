The legal minefields TikTok must steer clear of outside China have put more pressure on ByteDance, as growth slows in its home market. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance faces global learning curve as TikTok runs afoul of local regulators
- TikTok’s rapid expansion has been marred by regulatory problems in India, the United States and Indonesia
TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
Indian court lifts ban on TikTok video-sharing app in victory for China’s Bytedance
- App was earlier prohibited because of concern it exposed children to pornography and other disturbing content
- Bytedance said ban led to financial losses of up to US$500,000 a day and had put more than 250 jobs at risk
