Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers display their artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on April 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

Chinese AR start-up develops smart glasses to help police catch suspects

  • China spent US$184 billion on domestic security in 2017, less than the US$150 billion it spent on external defence
  • Xloong was founded by former Huawei hardware engineer Shi Xiaogang
Topic |   Surveillance
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 6:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers display their artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on April 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.