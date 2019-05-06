Police officers display their artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on April 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese AR start-up develops smart glasses to help police catch suspects
- China spent US$184 billion on domestic security in 2017, less than the US$150 billion it spent on external defence
- Xloong was founded by former Huawei hardware engineer Shi Xiaogang
