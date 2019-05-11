Channels

Attendees look at an electric sport utility vehicle on display at last month’s Auto Shanghai 2019 show in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Shakeout looms for China’s electric car market, as 80 per cent of start-ups predicted to go under

  • Only 20 to 30 electric vehicle makers may survive, says Beijing Electric Vehicle Co senior executive
  • There were 486 EV manufacturers in China as of March, more than triple the number two years ago
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:00am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 5:40am, 11 May, 2019

Attendees look at an electric sport utility vehicle on display at last month’s Auto Shanghai 2019 show in China. Photo: Bloomberg
A Dongfeng Motor Group AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 17. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

‘We don’t want that weakness exposed’: US Senator Lisa Murkowski seeks new law to offset China’s dominance in electric vehicle supply chains

  • Chair of Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee to introduce Minerals Security Act with fellow senator Joe Manchin
  • China produces nearly two-thirds of world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of world’s lithium processing facilities
Topic |   Electric cars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:42am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 3 May, 2019

A Dongfeng Motor Group AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 17. Photo: Bloomberg
