He Xiaopeng, chairman and co-founder of Xpeng Motors Technology Ltd., with the company's G3 electric sport utility vehicle at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition last November. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng the latest to jump into ride-hailing despite ongoing losses at market leader Didi

  • The company has raised more than 10 billion yuan from investors including Alibaba and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 4:15pm, 15 May, 2019

The P7’s driver-assistance system is tailored for China’s roads. Xpeng said it would announce its price later. Photo: Handout
Companies

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng unveils P7 four-door coupe at Auto Shanghai 2019, months after SUV roll out

  • Company to start delivery from second quarter of 2020, will announce a price later
  • Construction on factory in Zhaoqing on track, production to start in September this year
Topic |   Autos
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 8:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:35pm, 16 Apr, 2019

