He Xiaopeng, chairman and co-founder of Xpeng Motors Technology Ltd., with the company's G3 electric sport utility vehicle at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition last November. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng the latest to jump into ride-hailing despite ongoing losses at market leader Didi
- The company has raised more than 10 billion yuan from investors including Alibaba and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
Topic | China technology
The P7’s driver-assistance system is tailored for China’s roads. Xpeng said it would announce its price later. Photo: Handout
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng unveils P7 four-door coupe at Auto Shanghai 2019, months after SUV roll out
- Company to start delivery from second quarter of 2020, will announce a price later
- Construction on factory in Zhaoqing on track, production to start in September this year
Topic | Autos
