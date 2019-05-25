Channels

Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital, says her work as a venture capitalist in China can sometimes veer from analysing deals to being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Women in tech: GGV Capital’s Jenny Lee reflects on investing in China’s technology market

  • Her work as a venture capitalist in China sometimes involve being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor
Topic |   China technology
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 9:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 25 May, 2019

Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital, says her work as a venture capitalist in China can sometimes veer from analysing deals to being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor. Photo: Bloomberg
Bytedance, operator of TikTok, is the No. 2 Chinese unicorn, according to Hurun. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Sequoia, Tencent and IDG are the top investors in Chinese unicorns, says report

  • The 202 unicorns have a combined valuation of more than 5 trillion yuan (U$732 billion)
Topic |   Venture capital market
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 6:00am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 6:31pm, 14 May, 2019

Bytedance, operator of TikTok, is the No. 2 Chinese unicorn, according to Hurun. Photo: Bloomberg
