Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital, says her work as a venture capitalist in China can sometimes veer from analysing deals to being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor. Photo: Bloomberg
Women in tech: GGV Capital’s Jenny Lee reflects on investing in China’s technology market
- Her work as a venture capitalist in China sometimes involve being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor
Topic | China technology
Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital, says her work as a venture capitalist in China can sometimes veer from analysing deals to being a psychiatrist or even a marriage counsellor. Photo: Bloomberg
Bytedance, operator of TikTok, is the No. 2 Chinese unicorn, according to Hurun. Photo: Bloomberg
Sequoia, Tencent and IDG are the top investors in Chinese unicorns, says report
- The 202 unicorns have a combined valuation of more than 5 trillion yuan (U$732 billion)
Topic | Venture capital market
Bytedance, operator of TikTok, is the No. 2 Chinese unicorn, according to Hurun. Photo: Bloomberg