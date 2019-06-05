Megvii’s facial recognition software, Face++, is widely used across China to unlock smartphones, make mobile payments and verify identities at banks, train stations and airports. Photo: Simon Song
AI unicorn Megvii not behind app used for surveillance in Xinjiang, says human rights group
- Human Rights Watch said Megvii’s Face++ code found in mobile app used by Xinjiang authorities was ‘inoperable’
Topic | Start-ups
Megvii’s facial recognition software, Face++, is widely used across China to unlock smartphones, make mobile payments and verify identities at banks, train stations and airports. Photo: Simon Song
Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Rising Chinese AI star Megvii gets caught in the US-China tech war
- Megvii among Chinese facial recognition companies reportedly being considered for US technology blacklist for role in Xinjiang surveillance
- China wants to adopt AI in all walks of life, from health care to financial services to driverless cars and robots
Topic | US-China tech war
Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Megvii, a company focusing on facial recognition technology, is pictured at his office in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song