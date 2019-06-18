Blake Chandlee, the newly hired head of strategic partnerships at TikTok, strikes a pose for the popular short-form video app on his Facebook. Photo: Blake Chandlee
ByteDance poaches from Facebook to power short video app TikTok’s global expansion
- Former Facebook executive Blake Chandlee has been named the head of strategic partnerships at TikTok
Topic | TikTok app
Blake Chandlee, the newly hired head of strategic partnerships at TikTok, strikes a pose for the popular short-form video app on his Facebook. Photo: Blake Chandlee
American venture capitalist Mary Meeker, founder and general partner of Bond Capital, presents her 2019 Internet Trends Report at the Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 11, 2019. Photo: Twitter
‘Queen of internet’ Mary Meeker says short-form video apps now drive online usage in China
- The daily time spent by users of short-form video apps in China reached an average of 600 million hours as of April
Topic | Internet
American venture capitalist Mary Meeker, founder and general partner of Bond Capital, presents her 2019 Internet Trends Report at the Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 11, 2019. Photo: Twitter