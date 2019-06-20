Video-streaming app Kuaishou has set a target for the company to reach 300 million daily active users by February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Is short-video start-up Kuaishou too ‘Zen’ for China's internet culture? Its founders think so
- Kuaishou lags behind ByteDance’s Douyin in China’s short-video app despite starting years earlier
- There is a growing chorus of opposition by tech workers in China against the industry’s long-hours work culture
Topic | Apps
