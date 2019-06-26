Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport. Photo: Reuters
Didi invests in Tencent-backed ride-hailing start-up amid efforts to expand strategic alliances
- OnTime, which also counts GAC Group as an investor, was set to launch its service later this month in Guangzhou
- Didi will help the new ride-hailing player in areas such as technology development, transaction strategy and customer service
The Guangzhou-based start-up will begin services in the city before expanding into the Greater Bay Area. Photo: AFP
Tencent-backed ride hailing start-up OnTime to launch in Guangzhou before expansion into Greater Bay Area
- The Guangzhou-based start-up will begin services in the city before expanding into the Greater Bay Area
