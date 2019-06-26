Channels

Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport.
Start-ups

Didi invests in Tencent-backed ride-hailing start-up amid efforts to expand strategic alliances

  • OnTime, which also counts GAC Group as an investor, was set to launch its service later this month in Guangzhou
  • Didi will help the new ride-hailing player in areas such as technology development, transaction strategy and customer service
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 9:18pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:41pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport.
The Guangzhou-based start-up will begin services in the city before expanding into the Greater Bay Area. Photo: AFP
Start-ups

Tencent-backed ride hailing start-up OnTime to launch in Guangzhou before expansion into Greater Bay Area

  • The Guangzhou-based start-up will begin services in the city before expanding into the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Start-ups
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 12:26pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:56pm, 20 Jun, 2019

The Guangzhou-based start-up will begin services in the city before expanding into the Greater Bay Area. Photo: AFP
