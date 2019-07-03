Jean Liu Qing, president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, speaks at a press briefing on user safety in Beijing on July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
Didi Chuxing ponders return of controversial car-pooling service a year after two passenger deaths
- The Chinese ride-hailing giant plans to engage the public in talks on how to increase safety in its Hitch service
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Jean Liu Qing, president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, speaks at a press briefing on user safety in Beijing on July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport. Photo: Reuters
Didi invests in Tencent-backed ride-hailing start-up amid efforts to expand strategic alliances
- OnTime, which also counts GAC Group as an investor, was set to launch its service later this month in Guangzhou
- Didi will help the new ride-hailing player in areas such as technology development, transaction strategy and customer service
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport. Photo: Reuters