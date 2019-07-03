Channels

Jean Liu Qing, president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, speaks at a press briefing on user safety in Beijing on July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Didi Chuxing ponders return of controversial car-pooling service a year after two passenger deaths

  • The Chinese ride-hailing giant plans to engage the public in talks on how to increase safety in its Hitch service
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 4:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS


Didi Chuxing has become an investor in OnTime, a new ride-hailing services provider backed by Tencent Holdings, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Guangzhou Public Transport. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

Didi invests in Tencent-backed ride-hailing start-up amid efforts to expand strategic alliances

  • OnTime, which also counts GAC Group as an investor, was set to launch its service later this month in Guangzhou
  • Didi will help the new ride-hailing player in areas such as technology development, transaction strategy and customer service
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 9:18pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS


