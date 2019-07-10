View of the Hong Kong Science Park, with the Charles K Kao Auditorium at the centre, in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Science Park on track to attract top-notch research institutes as part of tech push, CEO says
- The city is competing for talent, capital and start-ups with other hi-tech hubs like Singapore, Israel and Silicon Valley
Topic | Technology
Tech firms in Shenzhen, one of the key cities in the Greater Bay Area, are worried that restrictions on access to hi-tech foreign know-how will affect their operations. Photo: Xinhua
Greater Bay Area entrepreneurs fear fallout on their businesses after US tech sanctions hit Huawei’s operations
- Chinese start-ups look for domestic alternatives as they prepare for life without access to hi-tech suppliers should the US-China trade war escalate
- Rising barriers in tech transfers will slow down the emergence of the Greater Bay Area, but cannot stop it, say analysts and industry insiders
Topic | Greater Bay Area
