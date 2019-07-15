A Chinese high school student stretches while studying for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, 23 May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese education unicorn Squirrel AI targets foreign markets with plans for mathematics and Mandarin lessons
- Squirrel AI provides personalised after-school tutoring for students from elementary to high school
- Demand for online tutoring is high in smaller cities in China as parents seek to boost children’s chances with education
