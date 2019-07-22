Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Electric vehicles in a car park of a manufacturing facility in China’s Guangxi province. Aside from electric vehicles, NIO Capital also focuses on autonomous driving and connected-vehicle technologies, as well as advanced manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

Fund co-founded by Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO shrugs aside US-China trade war, to invest in top tech globally

  • NIO Capital will source deals worldwide, including in the United States, says managing partner
  • Co-founded with investment firms Sequoia and Hillhouse Capital, NIO Capital manages a yuan-denominated fund valued at US$1.5 billion
Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 7:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Electric vehicles in a car park of a manufacturing facility in China’s Guangxi province. Aside from electric vehicles, NIO Capital also focuses on autonomous driving and connected-vehicle technologies, as well as advanced manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.