Jonathan Sudharta, co-founder and chief executive of Halodoc, speaks during an interview at the company's office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
This Indonesian start-up has become the Gates Foundation’s first health care tech investment
- Halodoc runs a platform used by about 40 million people to connect with more than 22,000 licensed doctors in Indonesia
- The firm, valued at about US$350 million, plans to expand its coverage to 100 million people by 2020
