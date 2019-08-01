Channels

Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing-based start-up ByteDance, has begun to show the world his far-reaching ambition to create a global technology giant. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

TikTok creator ByteDance moves into search business to rival Baidu

  • ByteDance’s search will be embedded within its own apps, beginning with its Jinri Toutiao news service
Topic |   Start-ups
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:52pm, 1 Aug, 2019

A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

ByteDance upgrades AI tool to identify vulgar content on news app Jinri Toutiao

  • The AI tool called Lingquan has already been adopted by more than three million Toutiao users and content producers
Topic |   Apps
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 5:27pm, 1 Aug, 2019

