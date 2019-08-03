Channels

A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Start-ups

Hong Kong start-up Wildfaces uses AI to spot potential suicide attempts and fights in prisons

  • The system compares and analyses patterns of behaviour via camera images automatically, without human involvement, such as suspicious inmate gatherings
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 7:46am, 3 Aug, 2019

A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

ByteDance upgrades AI tool to identify vulgar content on news app Jinri Toutiao

  • The AI tool called Lingquan has already been adopted by more than three million Toutiao users and content producers
Topic |   Apps
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 5:27pm, 1 Aug, 2019

