A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong start-up Wildfaces uses AI to spot potential suicide attempts and fights in prisons
- The system compares and analyses patterns of behaviour via camera images automatically, without human involvement, such as suspicious inmate gatherings
Topic | Artificial intelligence
A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance upgrades AI tool to identify vulgar content on news app Jinri Toutiao
- The AI tool called Lingquan has already been adopted by more than three million Toutiao users and content producers
Topic | Apps
