Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
Start-ups

Singapore’s online hotel booking site RedDoorz targets Southeast Asia push

  • Budget hotel booking platform targets domestic travel in Southeast Asia
  • RedDoorz estimates it can reach 1 million occupied room nights by December
Topic |   Start-ups
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Updated: 6:19am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Start-ups

Hong Kong start-up Wildfaces uses AI to spot potential suicide attempts and fights in prisons

  • The system compares and analyses patterns of behaviour via camera images automatically, without human involvement, such as suspicious inmate gatherings
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 7:46am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.