RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s online hotel booking site RedDoorz targets Southeast Asia push
- Budget hotel booking platform targets domestic travel in Southeast Asia
- RedDoorz estimates it can reach 1 million occupied room nights by December
Topic | Start-ups
RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong start-up Wildfaces uses AI to spot potential suicide attempts and fights in prisons
- The system compares and analyses patterns of behaviour via camera images automatically, without human involvement, such as suspicious inmate gatherings
Topic | Artificial intelligence
A prison guard demonstrates a high tech AI video analytics system developed by Wildfaces Technology being used at Pik Uk prison in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE