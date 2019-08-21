Channels

A street vendor walking past rows of Vietnamese national flags hung in front of homes for Vietnam's National Day in downtown Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Start-ups

Vietnam’s Luxstay has ambitions to take on Airbnb

  • Luxstay strives to capitalise on its understanding of local home-sharing market to challenge Airbnb.
Topic |   Start-ups
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
Start-ups

Singapore’s online hotel booking site RedDoorz targets Southeast Asia push

  • Budget hotel booking platform targets domestic travel in Southeast Asia
  • RedDoorz estimates it can reach 1 million occupied room nights by December
Chua Kong Ho

Updated: 6:19am, 7 Aug, 2019

