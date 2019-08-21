A street vendor walking past rows of Vietnamese national flags hung in front of homes for Vietnam's National Day in downtown Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vietnam’s Luxstay has ambitions to take on Airbnb
- Luxstay strives to capitalise on its understanding of local home-sharing market to challenge Airbnb.
Topic | Start-ups
A street vendor walking past rows of Vietnamese national flags hung in front of homes for Vietnam's National Day in downtown Hanoi. Photo: AFP
RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s online hotel booking site RedDoorz targets Southeast Asia push
- Budget hotel booking platform targets domestic travel in Southeast Asia
- RedDoorz estimates it can reach 1 million occupied room nights by December
Topic | Start-ups
RedDoorz founder and chief executive Amit Saberwal. Photo: Facebook