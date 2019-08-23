Channels

Chinese entrepreneur Lu Zhongming formed a start-up called Zhenrou that develops plant-based ground meat to be used as alternative filling in dumplings, meatballs and mooncakes. Photo: Tencent Video
Meet the millennial entrepreneur behind China’s answer to Beyond Meat

  • Lu Zhongming will introduce Suzhou-style mooncakes filled with plant-based meat in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Aug, 2019

