A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Ride-hailing firm Grab plans major investment in Vietnam
- Grab to invest ‘several hundred million dollars’ in Vietnam
- Grab keen for digital banking licence in Singapore
Topic | Sharing economy
A GrabBike driver rides on his motorbike in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2018. Photo: AP
Southeast Asian ride hailing giant Grab to invest US$2 billion in Indonesia using SoftBank funds
- The investment will go toward creating a next-generation transportation network in the country
Topic | Start-ups
