A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Start-ups

Ride-hailing firm Grab plans major investment in Vietnam

  • Grab to invest ‘several hundred million dollars’ in Vietnam
  • Grab keen for digital banking licence in Singapore
Topic |   Sharing economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:04am, 26 Aug, 2019

A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
A GrabBike driver rides on his motorbike in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2018. Photo: AP
Start-ups

Southeast Asian ride hailing giant Grab to invest US$2 billion in Indonesia using SoftBank funds

  • The investment will go toward creating a next-generation transportation network in the country
Topic |   Start-ups
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:57pm, 29 Jul, 2019

A GrabBike driver rides on his motorbike in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2018. Photo: AP
