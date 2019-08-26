An autonomous car refitted by Pony.ai seen driving itself outside the venue of WAIC. Photo: Handout
Toyota, Pony.ai team up to build driverless fleet in China
- Founded by two former Baidu Inc. executives in 2016, Pony.ai has been piloting its robotaxi service in China
- Toyota earlier this year announced a US$600 million investment in ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing for mobility services
The company logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Didi sets up independent autonomous driving unit as it follows Google’s example, betting on driverless future
- Established in 2016, the ride-hailing giant’s autonomous driving team has grown to over 200 staff, all of whom are based in China and the US
