Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An autonomous car refitted by Pony.ai seen driving itself outside the venue of WAIC. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Toyota, Pony.ai team up to build driverless fleet in China

  • Founded by two former Baidu Inc. executives in 2016, Pony.ai has been piloting its robotaxi service in China
  • Toyota earlier this year announced a US$600 million investment in ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing for mobility services
Topic |   Autonomous driving
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 11:00am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An autonomous car refitted by Pony.ai seen driving itself outside the venue of WAIC. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The company logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Start-ups

Didi sets up independent autonomous driving unit as it follows Google’s example, betting on driverless future

  • Established in 2016, the ride-hailing giant’s autonomous driving team has grown to over 200 staff, all of whom are based in China and the US
Topic |   Autonomous driving
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The company logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.