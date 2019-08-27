Despite the government’s directives to trim homework, many Chinese students still have to attend extra classes even during the Lunar New Year.
Investors pour funds into China online education start-ups
- Hexiaoxiang and Huowa among Chinese online education start-ups that are raising funds from investors
- China’s competitive exam-based school system has driven demand for tutoring
