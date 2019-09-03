The two-seater Ehang 216, an electric-powered autonomous flying taxi, takes a short flight during its launch in April this year at Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s Ehang’s flying taxi
- The two-seater, electric-powered Ehang 216 autonomous flying vehicle can cover a distance of about 30 kms at speeds of up to 130km per hour
An Ehang flying passenger drone at its test centre in Guangzhou, China, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Chris Chang
Nerves, waiver, screaming, lift-off, joy: a two-minute test ride in a passenger drone from China’s Ehang
- Futurists have been promising us flying cars for quite some time - now they’re here
