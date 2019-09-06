Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South China Morning Post Technology editor Chua Kong Ho Post (left) moderates a panel with Norma Chu of DayDayCook (second from left), Yat Siu of Animoca Brands and Outblaze, and legislator Charles Mok at the latest edition of the Post’s Redefining Hong Kong series held on Thursday at the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: K Y Cheng
Start-ups

Hong Kong needs a risk-taking culture to foster innovation, tech leaders urge

  • Efforts to establish that culture have taken on more significance amid competition for talent, capital and start-ups with other hi-tech hubs
Topic |   Redefining Hong Kong
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

South China Morning Post Technology editor Chua Kong Ho Post (left) moderates a panel with Norma Chu of DayDayCook (second from left), Yat Siu of Animoca Brands and Outblaze, and legislator Charles Mok at the latest edition of the Post’s Redefining Hong Kong series held on Thursday at the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: K Y Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.