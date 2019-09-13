The food services business of Singapore-based ride-hailing giant Grab launched the company’s 10th GrabKitchen site in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, this week. Photo: KrASIA
Grab plans to launch 50 GrabKitchens across Indonesia this year
- Singapore-based Grab aims to be the No 1 food delivery service in Southeast Asia’s most populous country
Topic | Start-ups
The food services business of Singapore-based ride-hailing giant Grab launched the company’s 10th GrabKitchen site in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, this week. Photo: KrASIA