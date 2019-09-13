Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The food services business of Singapore-based ride-hailing giant Grab launched the company’s 10th GrabKitchen site in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, this week. Photo: KrASIA
Start-ups

Grab plans to launch 50 GrabKitchens across Indonesia this year

  • Singapore-based Grab aims to be the No 1 food delivery service in Southeast Asia’s most populous country
Topic |   Start-ups
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 6:15am, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The food services business of Singapore-based ride-hailing giant Grab launched the company’s 10th GrabKitchen site in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, this week. Photo: KrASIA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.